The Spurs have selected Sidy Cissoko with the 44th overall pick

Well, it ended up being quite the wait for the Spurs make another pick. After selecting Victor Wembanyama first overall and waiting through what felt like the longest first round ever, they then traded the rights to 33rd pick Leonard Miller to the Timberwovles before finally selecting French forward Sidy Cissoko from the G League Ignite, where he averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. With the Spurs current depth at forward and the decision not to keep the 33rd pick (who would be more likely sign with the main roster), this likely suggests Cissoko will be vying for a two-way spot.

And wraps up the Spurs’ historic draft night! We will have plenty more coverage both tonight and tomorrow, so be sure to stick around.

Welcome to San Antonio, Sidy!