It’s time for Wembanyama: the 2023 NBA Draft is here!

The thing about watching paint dry is that you always end up with an expected result—dry paint. It may not be thrilling, but you know what’s going to happen, and if you did a good job with the preparation, it’s going to end up looking great. If you’re a patient person, it can be a satisfying feeling. The Spurs have known since May 16 what was going to happen tonight, but knowing that something is going to happen and seeing it happen are two different things. The first pick of the night is going to be pure celebration for the Silver and Black and maybe the most exciting offseason moment for fans of the team since June 25, 1997, the last time San Antonio had the first overall pick.

Welcome, Victor Wembanyama, to the Alamo City! [Pictured above with real NBA players.]

But after that moment, there will be 57 more picks, and the unpredictability could start with the second pick, with Scoot Henderson expected to go to Charlotte, but Brandon Miller is also highly regarded. The Spurs could be looking to move up to somewhere in the middle of the first round, but they’d need to spend some valuable assets to get there. Will it happen? You’ll have to watch to find out.

The second round will also likely have some intrigue, with Spurs having the 33rd and 44th picks, although one or both could be dealt to other teams. There are only 28 picks in this year’s second round, because the Bulls and Sixers forfeited their second round picks for violations of league rules.

Prediction:

Brian Wright will trip on the stairs on his way to make the first pick, leading to the Spurs almost running out their clock, but R.C. will step over Wright to get to the dais just in time.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

2023 NBA Draft

June 22, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN



