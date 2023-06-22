Ranking all Spurs first round draft picks from the Gregg Popovich era

It’s Draft Night, and for only the third time in franchise history, the Spurs are picking first overall. It’s an absolute no brainer who they will be picking in French phenom Victor Wembanyama. In years past, with their picks ranging anywhere from the late lottery the end of the first round, it has always been a mystery who the Spurs will select right up until the announcement was made.

Regardless of where they picked, the Spurs have built a reputation for surprising with unconventional picks or snatching players others were skeptical of and turning them into great players. With that in mind, I thought it would be fun to look at all the first round picks from the Gregg Popovich era and place them in tiers, from the rare bust to absolute steal.

But first, a quick shoutout to the picks we never saw in a Spurs uniform:

Who, you may ask? While Lopez was traded to the Vancouver Grizzlies after he was drafted, that was the deal that brought Antonio Daniels to San Antonio, so he actually played a bigger role here than you think! John Salmons — 26th, 2002: Most fans probably remember Salmons as a solid NBA player but forget the Spurs drafted him, as he was immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in return for Speedy Claxton.

Too early to tell

Jeremy Sochan — 9th, 2022: This is where all of last year’s rookies will fall for obvious reasons, but Sochan showed massive improvement during his rookie season and is expected to be a part of the main core going forward.

Bust / did not meet expectations

Ian Mahinmi — 28th, 2005: A surprising pick considering he wasn’t among the 128 players listed in the league’s draft guide, he didn’t arrive until 2007, was immediately hampered by injuries and traded after just two years. While Mahinmi went on to have a solid NBA career elsewhere, he didn’t become the next center to pair with Tim Duncan like they’d hoped.

Good pick for the spot / met expectations

Beno Udrih — 28th, 2004: Udrih was a solid backup point guard to Tony Parker for three seasons but was nothing special, which is exactly what is expected at the end of the first round.

Exceeded Expectations

Tim Duncan — 1st, 1997: Even though he was selected first overall, where expectations are already high, and he was considered a premiere talent that everyone wanted when he arrived, probably no one expected Timmy to have the career he did. He literally changed the franchise.

Steal of the draft

Tony Parker — 28th, 2001: What more needs to be said? The Spurs set up shop at the end of the first round during the height of their dynasty where they could swing for the fences, and they hit a home run here. Parker turned into a Hall of Famer and was the first of many steals in this part of the draft for the Spurs.

What more needs to be said? The Spurs set up shop at the end of the first round during the height of their dynasty where they could swing for the fences, and they hit a home run here. Parker turned into a Hall of Famer and was the first of many steals in this part of the draft for the Spurs. George Hill — 26th, 2008: An unknown from tiny IUIPUI, Hill was probably the greatest backup point guard the Spurs have had (at least before Patty Mills) and at times even looked like a threat to Parker’s job. Even if trading him paid off since it brought in Leonard, it was one of the more heartbreaking moments for Spurs fans.

An unknown from tiny IUIPUI, Hill was probably the greatest backup point guard the Spurs have had (at least before Patty Mills) and at times even looked like a threat to Parker’s job. Even if trading him paid off since it brought in Leonard, it was one of the more heartbreaking moments for Spurs fans. Dejounte Murray — 29th, 2016: Everyone knows his story. Another projected lottery pick who fell the Spurs, Murray overtook an aging Parker for starting PG and overcame a devastating knee injury to become an All-Star. No matter how it ended, he’s still one of the Spurs’ biggest draft-night steals.

Everyone knows his story. Another projected lottery pick who fell the Spurs, Murray overtook an aging Parker for starting PG and overcame a devastating knee injury to become an All-Star. No matter how it ended, he’s still one of the Spurs’ biggest draft-night steals. Derrick White — 29th, 2017: Another one whose story everyone knows, White rose from not even receiving a division I scholarship offer to one of the best two-way role players in the NBA. As was the case with Hill, he’s another fan favorite, and tears were shed when he was traded.

Wow. It turns out the Spurs had a lot more first round picks in the last 26 years than I realized when I started writing this! Is there anything you would change, somewhere else you would put someone? (I know few were a struggle for me.) Feel free to discuss in the comments below, and get excited for the bug night tonight!