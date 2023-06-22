How are you watching the NBA Draft tonight?

After reading Marilyn’s piece on how the Spurs have planning on this draft for years, my excitement for this evening amped up even more. I am all in on the San Antonio Spurs and am as excited as can be for their future.

My daughter and I are attending a free event at the AT&T Center that was posted on earlier this month. The idea is to generally be around others as excited as we, and to be in a location appropriate to the night itself.

If the opportunity to acquire Victor Wembanyama isn’t enough, the rumors of the Spurs possibly trading up for a second lottery pick paired with knowing Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are off the table may make the entire night a must watch experience.

I know many Pounders will be watching via computers from other corners of the world. Shout out to those of you who wake up in the middle of the night or stay up all night.

Are any of you attending watch parties? Hosting? How about Spurs-themed venues?

Will we see any of you at the AT&T tonight?

Ho3w are y’all celebrating Draft Night?

