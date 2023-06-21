Jeremy Sochan generates laughs as the NBA Draft’s Player Correspondent

Victor Wembanyama is going to be a Spur by tomorrow’s end, and in all the excitement it can sometimes be easy to forget about everything else. However, Spurs fan-favorite Jeremy Sochan, who made the All-Rookie second team last season and seems poised for a breakout of his own, is representing the Spurs as well. He’s currently in New York as this year’s NBA Draft Player Correspondent and will interviewing the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft on the red carpet and throughout the evening, which included participating in today’s press conferences.

Here he is asking his future teammate, whom he competed against back in 2018 in a youth basketball tournament in France, about what has change since then:

He also had some fun messing another top prospect in Scoot Henderson, who was having trouble keeping a straight face whenever Sochan was around.

“Stay serious, bro!”



“Scoot. Scoot Henderson.”



You may also notice he looks a little different, and that’s because his hair is currently its natural color. As a result, he is giving fans a chance to vote for his hair color tomorrow, with the option of lime green, pink, lavender, or silver and black, so if you have the NBA app handy, go vote!

Will it be lavender? Lime green? Pink?



YOU can vote on player correspondent @JeremySochan's next hair color in the NBA App, and watch the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm, Thursday at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN!



Sochan is such a perfect fit for this job, representing the Spurs and all NBA players with his humor and laid back attitude. (He may already be showing he has a future in the media — or as a comedian, both would work for him.) Imagining what the core of him, Wemby, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson can do is getting more exciting by the day. The start of the 2023-24 season can’t get here soon enough!