Spurs represented at 2023 NBA Math Hoops Global Championship

Per a Spurs press release:

San Antonio Spurs today announced that two local students will compete and represent the city in the first ever 2023 NBA Math Hoops Global Championship in New York City on June 21-24. The students were selected by Learn Fresh, a nonprofit organization that implements the NBA Math Hoops program across the country. Representing Spurs Math Hoops Presented by Whataburger is Nathanial “Max” Gonzalez from Robert G. Cole Middle and High School. Joining him is Daniela Rodriguez from JT Brackenridge Elementary School, representing Texas Afterschool Centers on Education (TX ACE) Math Hoops. The 26 participants were selected from over 206,000 students who participated in the NBA Math Hoops program during the 2022-23 season.

“At Whataburger, our mission is to fuel futures by removing barriers through our program, Feeding Student Success,” said Jeff Altman, Director of Sponsorships for Whataburger. “Both Max and Daniela have proven their skills at the intersection of sportsmanship and STEM, and we wish them the best of luck representing San Antonio at the NBA Math Hoops Global Championship!”

This year’s global championship event will be co-hosted by Learn Fresh and NBA Cares and will take place during NBA Draft week. All students competing in the global championship will attend the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, June 22. As part of their all-expenses-paid trip, Gonzalez and Rodriguez will explore New York City with their families.

“We know math proficiency is directly linked to high school graduation rates and future career success,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “In partnership with NBA Math Hoops, we commit to making math fun and accessible, preparing young people for their future and investing in our next generation of leaders and legacies.”

To qualify for the global championship, students had to play a minimum of 25 NBA Math Hoops games, complete 10 curriculum units and submit a video application. They displayed growth throughout the program, a dedication to practicing good sportsmanship and an ability to overcome adversity either inside or outside the classroom.

In preparation for the global championship, Gonzalez and Rodriguez were treated to a Spurs shopping spree at the AT&T Center on Thursday, June 15. Spurs player Blake Wesley presented them with custom jerseys and gift cards to the fan shop, courtesy of SS&E in partnership with Whataburger. Wesley shopped alongside the children to help them stock up on Spurs gear to wear during their trip.

“We’re proud to have Max and Daniela attend the global championship from the Spurs Math Hoops program, which has emerged as one of the most exciting NBA Math Hoops regional programs in just the first year of implementation,” said Nick Monzi, CEO and Co-Founder at Learn Fresh. “This is all thanks to the dedication of the Spurs, Whataburger, TX Ace and our group of outstanding San Antonio educators.”