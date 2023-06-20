Links: The Spurs were planning for this moment years ago

Thanks the presumed acquisition of Victor Wembanyama on draft night in just over 48 hours, the San Antonio Spurs are suddenly relevant again in the national media after taking a couple of years off. As a result, it’s time brush off ye olde Links post and provide fellow Pounders with some more reading material as we await the big day, beginning with:

Our old friend Michael C. Wright — formerly of ESPN, reporter of facts, and defender of the Spurs organization against the slander of Kawhi and Uncle Dennis back in the day — is back with a great read on NBA.com about how the Spurs started planning for this moment as far back as the 2020 Bubble, where they shifted to a more modern style of ball and began strategically drafting system-flexible players, making the right free agency moves at the right time, and balancing business with basketball. Now, it’s all about to pay off.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst presents an interactive article with both a “fantastic” and “reality” side, where, in his own words: “The fantastic side explores what Wembanyama could be if he lives up to the dreams Spurs fans undoubtedly have for him. The realistic side gives a more down-to-earth view of what to expect when he suits up in an NBA uniform for the first time this fall.” A little popup will appear at the bottom to switch between the Fantasy and Reality tabs, so go interact and have fun. (And if you’re afraid of the reality, don’t worry. It’s not that far off from the fantasy.)

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is all in on the Wemby hype and explains why he’s the best prospect of the last 20 years. Kendrick Perkins follows up with how fortunate the Spurs and Wemby are to have each other.

Looking ahead