Spurs camps for your kiddo

The heat is stifling here in San Antonio. Keeping my nine-year-old occupied is a definite challenge. But the Spurs are offering an olive branch.

Take Your Pick from a Variety of Spurs Summer Camps in July!

Elevate your player’s skills to new heights by registering him or her for one of Spurs Sports Academy Summer Camps in San Antonio or Austin! Camps are available for all ages and skill levels, where up and coming hoopers can learn and practice the game of basketball in a fun and competitive environment. Secure your Spurs Summer plans today!

July was jam packed with options in San Antonio as well as a camp in Austin.

You can get information for all these camps as well as August opportunities HERE. You can also get registration links and finalize your summer plans with the Spurs in one swoop.

