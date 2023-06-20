2023 SB Nation Mock Draft: The Spurs take Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick

The SB Nation NBA mock draft is back. Members from team sites along with experts from around the network got together to make selections for their favorite franchises. You should check it out to get a better understanding of the different prospects and different perspectives from fans of other teams ahead of the NBA draft.

In past years, being a part of the mock draft meant looking at anyone who dropped to try to snatch them up and debating between prospects with similar perceived potential. This year, the choice was easy. Pounding the Rock selected Victor Wembanyama with the top pick and this is why;

There will be no surprises with the top pick. Victor Wembanyama, a prospect that is universally considered to be among the best of the past 20 years, claimed that spot months ago and after a lot of losing, the Spurs were lucky enough to get the opportunity to select him. Sometimes tanking works.

At this point, there’s nothing new to say about Wembanyama, a prospect that has been scrutinized at length for years and hasn’t seen many concerns pop up about his upside. His unprecedented physical tools and eye-popping talent speak for themselves, really. He has the potential to be a superstar, a true franchise player, and that’s exactly what San Antonio needs after putting together a nice group of young complementary pieces in the past few years. The future is looking bright for the Spurs.

Just like it will happen in the actual draft, there’s more intrigue after the obvious top pick in the mock draft, so make sure you check it out. It’s good entertainment to get you ready for the actual thing and it could help you learn more about other prospects, which could come in handy if the Spurs trade for another first round pick.