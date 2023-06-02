Tony Parker took over in the 2007 NBA Finals

“You just saw it in his eyes, he was gonna get it done.” -Tim Duncan

LeBron James, one of the greatest players to ever play the game, spent his first NBA Finals being swept by the San Antonio Spurs. And for the first time in the franchise’s history, the Finals MVP did not go to Tim Duncan, it went to French point guard Tony Parker.

The contrast of James to Parker underscores the difference between a prodigy vs. the contributions of a underrated superstar who spent much of his career on the receiving end of Gregg Popovich’s verbal ire, a fact that has been shared lovingly and with humor in hindsight.

But in 2007, James had not become the superstar everyone predicted he would be while Parker was coming into his own.

Episode 33 of the Spurs docuseries highlights the “07 Championship.”

The Ring of the Rowel celebrates the Spurs 50th season sharing the moments that defined the Spurs storied history.

The 2007 Championship run was epic, with Parker and Nash bumping heads, Bowen kneeing Nash, Nash knocked down by Robert Horry, Shawn Marion hitting Manu...the heavy-handed play (something that would not be allowed nowadays) really defined the grit of the title run as well as the rivalry with the Phoenix Suns.

As we prepare to draft the #1 overall pick and aim our sights at bringing the Spurs back to the top, it is important to remember how we got here.

Enjoy.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.