How the Bradley Beal for Chris Paul trade impacts the Spurs

The first major move of the NBA offseason came via the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. Bradley Beal waived his no trade clause to join Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix, in exchange for a package including Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple draft picks. Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Haynes have reported that Paul could be rerouted to a third team, likely contending.

The Spurs were the betting favorites to land CP3 just last week, and could potentially be a third team necessary to help facilitate this deal, or perhaps snag the veteran point guard themselves.

On this episode of the Four Down Podcast, Tim Sawtelle and I talk about the Beal trade and its implications for the Spurs. We also discussed the end of Victor Wembanyama’s time in France, and the rumors of his summer league participation. Finally we walked through some of the draft prospects the Spurs have worked out, and the profile of player they may be targeting, as well as some second round prospects we have our eyes on. Check out the new episode to hear more.