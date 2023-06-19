David Robinson retired on top of the NBA as the Spurs locked in their second title in 2003

The 2022-2023 NBA season is officially over. A new champion has been crowned (congratulations, Denver Nuggets), and now Spurs fans can get down to the two most important and celebratory events of the off-season: the NBA Draft and and the Naismith Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Spurs docuseries, The Ring of the Rowel, has continued to pump out great content in the offseason, and as of late they have shifted into some player profiles of the legends who fall into both of the aforementioned categories.

The San Antonio Spurs have provided influence and and adept sense at scouting, drafting, and developing foreign players who become hall of fame candidates.

And as we all know, the Spurs would not be the Spurs without David Robinson.

Episode 41 of The Ring of the Rowel is all about “5-0” The Admiral David Robinson.

Tim Duncan may be the GOAT, but Robinson set in motion the culture and temperament that permeates the franchise to this day. Robinson is still an active member of the Spurs Organization, appearing at most games and speaking highly of those involved.

David is one of the most positive individuals a fan could meet and his ability to leave it all on the court made him a fan favorite.

Robinson retired on Father’s Day twenty years ago, hard to believe. Best of all, he went out on top as a member of the 2003 NBA Championship team.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.