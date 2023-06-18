Spurs’ Keldon Johnson autographs subfloor at the Victory Capital Performance Center

The Spurs and Victory Capital held a small ceremony to sign the basketball court subfloor at the Victory Capital Performance Center.

Signees included Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) Managing Partner Peter J. Holt, SS&E CEO RC Buford, Spurs player Keldon Johnson, Victory Capital Chairman & CEO Dave Brown and Victory Capital Chief Marketing Officer Caroline Churchill.

The construction continues as anticipation of the next generation of Spurs look to start the 2023 NBA season.

As today is Father’s Day, I would be remise if I didn’t give a shout out to our editor-in-chief as well as all of the talented writers from this site who are raising the next generation of Spurs fans.

I have custom sculpted my parenting style to include Spurs logos, lots of basketball stats, and making sure the history of the Spurs lives on through the excitement of an active nine-year-old.

Happy Father’s Day to you Pounders who buy the undersized jerseys, instill the culture, and celebrate with your offspring.

