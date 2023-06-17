The Ring of the Rowel celebrates all things Manu

The 2022-2023 NBA season is officially over. A new champion has been crowned (congratulations, Denver Nuggets), and now Spurs fans can get down to the two most important and celebratory events of the off-season: the NBA Draft and and the Naismith Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Spurs docuseries, The Ring of the Rowel, has continued to pump out great content in the offseason, and as of late they have shifted into some player profiles of the legends who fall into both of the aforementioned categories.

The San Antonio Spurs have provided influence and and adept sense at scouting, drafting, and developing foreign players who become hall of fame candidates.

Last year’s Naismith Hall of Fame inductions included Manu Ginobili.

He was also the subject of the Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel.

The most daring of the Big 3 era, he was not afraid to put his body in harms way to make basket. He single-handedly introduced the Eurostep to the NBA.

Considering how conservative a coach Pop was, the addition of Manu diversified his coaching style and forced him to consider the competitive nature of Ginobili, allowing him to be himself on the coach.

One of the greatest international finds (arguably the greatest player drafted at the spot), the two-time All-Star, four-time NBA Champion, and 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year accumulated accolades in the EuroLeague, Italian League, FIBA, and Olympics.

Off the court, he is a consummate humanitarian at a global level.

Enjoy “Manu,” the 40th installment of The Ring of the Rowel.

