Report: The Spurs expect Victor Wembanyama to play in the Las Vegas Summer League

Projected top overall pick Victor Wembanyama’s final season in French League came to an came to an end last night after his Mets 92 team was swept in the Finals by Monaco despite him posting 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Now his focus will turn entirely to the NBA, so the next question after the Spurs draft him next week (because there is no question about that) will be when we will see him on the court again. The first possibility will be the opening of the of the California Summer League Classic on July 3 against the Charlotte Hornets, and while questions have swirled over whether or not Wemby will even play in the SL, respected NBA reporter Marc Stein, formerly of ESPN and the New York Times, has said in his latest sub stack (subscription required) that the Spurs do plan on him participating in some capacity in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Spurs are hopeful, I’m told, that Victor Wembanyama will indeed be a participant to some degree in summer league play in Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s French League season finally ended Thursday when the MVP and his Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 team were swept, 3-0, in the championship series by a Monaco team filled with former NBAers. The Spurs will draft Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick next Thursday and are scheduled to play in Sacramento’s California Classic summer league July 3-5 before proceeding to Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s precise availability for summer league play is TBD.

While Wemby’s schedule is already full with the playoffs, draft, and his plans to play for the French national team in the FIBA World Cup in August/September, it’s good to hear that the Spurs are hoping to showcase him in at least some capacity this summer, both to give him some practice time in the system and to get to know some of his new teammates. (It will also surely make Commissioner Adam Silver happy after he has already stated that he hopes Wemby will play in the Summer League.)

Other familiar faces who could join him in California and/or Las Vegas include any of the Spurs’ three rookies from last season, with Blake Wesley being in need of extra experience more so than Malaki Branham or Jeremy Sochan (although it certainly wouldn’t hurt for them to participate), their two-way players in Julian Champagine and Dominic Barlow, and any other draft picks they pick up next week (they currently have two second round picks but have also been looking to trade up for another lottery pick).

Summer League isn’t always the most exciting basketball to watch, but this year may be different, especially for Spurs fans, so buckle up!