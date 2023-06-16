The Ring of the Rowel highlights the career of Tony Parker

The 2022-2023 NBA season is officially over. A new champion has been crowned (congratulations, Denver Nuggets), and now Spurs fans can get down to the two most important and celebratory events of the off-season: the NBA Draft and and the Naismith Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Spurs docuseries, The Ring of the Rowel, has continued to pump out great content in the offseason, and as of late they have shifted into some player profiles of the legends who fall into both of the aforementioned categories.

The San Antonio Spurs have provided influence and and adept sense at scouting, drafting, and developing foreign players who become hall of fame candidates.

Today we focus on Tony Parker.

Parker was drafted 28th overall in 2001 by the Spurs and made an immediate impact taking the reins early on, driving the tempo of the Spurs, helping win 4 championships (and nabbing himself Finals MVP in 2007) while maintaining accolades from the French national team in his off-seasons.

He also will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame this August (the last of the Big 3).

Parker spent his entire NBA career in San Antonio minus his final season with the Charlotte Hornets. His #9 was retired by the Spurs and he was commemorated with an induction ceremony on November 11, 2019.

His jersey will be updated after the induction with the “Hall of Fame” addition.

Episode 36- “TP9: The Tony Parker Story” is now available to watch through the Spurs YouTube channel.

The Spurs will be drafting first overall later this month, and all conventional wisdom points to the Spurs choosing another French player sure to make history with the franchise. Having Parker hanging around the gym (and hopefully joining the coaching staff) could ease Wembanyama’s transition to The Alamo City.

Enjoy Tony’s story.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.