How many points will Victor Wembanyama average in his rookie season?

Spurs fans are getting a taste of what their future may hold watching Victor Wembanyama in the LNB Pro A playoffs. Metropolitans 92 is in a 0-2 hole to Monaco, but still have a chance to take the series. Wemby has struggled to find the same success he had earlier in the tournament, in the finals. It has lead many to ask the question: will the NBA game suit him better?

He’s averaging 21.6 points, on 47% from the field and 27.5% from three this season. Playing in an NBA system that gets up and down, and spaces the floor better could cause a jump in his scoring average and efficiency. In his two games played with an American setting, the big man scored 36 and 37 points on efficient shooting.

