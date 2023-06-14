Happy birthday to Bruce Bowen

Today Bruce Bowen turns 52. Hard to believe it has been so long since he roamed the corners of the hardwood, beating down opponents and knocking down threes.

The three-time NBA Champion and defensive stalwart spent his final eight seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He worked his into the NBA after stints overseas and a couple of season in the now defunct Continental Basketball Association.

In his first two seasons with the Spurs Bowen made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. The next five seasons he made the NBA All-Defensive First Team, defining the role of the modern 3-and-D player.

Unfortunately, Bowen, Kurt Thomas and Fabricio Oberto were traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Richard Jefferson. He was released in July and retired in September.

The San Antonio Spurs retired his #12 on March 21, 2012. With Bowen’s permission, #12 was activated for LaMarcus Aldridge 2015 until this season when Aldridge was released from contract.

After retiring, Bowen served an NBA analyst for ESPN. He was working for Fox Sports West as the color commentator for the Clippers when he made some critical remarks about Kawhi Leonard that led to his release.

Since 2019, Bowen was hired as boys’ basketball coach at Cornerstone Christian School here in San Antonio. That means you could see Bruce and family out and about this evening having a celebratory dinner (I have personally run into Bowen at H-E-B). If so, wish Bruce a happy birthday.

Bowen was part of the 50th anniversary festivities, spending time with Sean Elliott and Bill Land after greeting the crowd during a home game.

Earlier during the season he filmed a “One on One” with Jakob Poeltl.

And of course, there are always highlights of just how integral Bowen was to three of the Spurs five championship runs.

Happy birthday, Bruce.

