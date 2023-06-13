Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Championship

I’m going to admit I have not yet seen the full game, but I caught the last few minutes and appreciated just how tight this one was. Quite possibly could have gone to a Game 6 back in Miami which would have opened up the whole “look what happened to the Boston Celtics” conversation.

Alas, it wasn’t to be, and Denver won their first title in their 48 year history with the NBA. The Nuggets last Finals appearance was in the ABA, in its final season.

Nikola Jokic was crowned NBA Finals MVP which should come as no surprise considering his two regular season MVPs. But then again, it’s not a lock. Stephen Curry was also a back-to-back regular season MVP in 2015 and 2016, yet he did not claim a Finals MVP in the Warriors 2015 title run.

What are your takeaways from the Denver/Miami series? Will Denver be back to defend next year? Jamal Murray says Jokic has more to show, Is he right?

How do you feel now that the NBA has officially closed its 2022-2023 season?

Will you miss basketball? Or are we all about the Draft?

