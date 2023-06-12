There’s a gimmick in the French League Finals

In game one of the French League finals, Monaco was able to prevent Victor Wembanyama from asserting himself with a defensive tactic generally reserved for high school basketball teams without the necessary skills to compete against the best teams on talent alone. Full court pressure and constant double teams held Met 92 to just 6 points in the 2nd quarter of the game. The game long effort from Monaco led J.R. Wilco and I to discuss why these tactics aren’t used more often in NBA games, and what Met 92 can do to combat them.

After a chat about the Spurs potential trade partners in the NBA lottery, we discuss witnessing the Joker’s greatness, what happened to Himmy Butler, and I reveal my old man plan to rid the league of flopping! Check out the new episode of Four Down.