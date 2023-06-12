Spurs Fan Shop is changing locations

The Spurs Fan Shop at The Shops at La Cantera is Closing Friday, June 9 and will be relocating this fall.

Per a Spurs Sports & Entertainment press release:

The Spurs Fan Shop, the official retail store of the San Antonio Spurs, is moving to a new location this fall, which will be announced at a later date. As part of the move, the Spurs Fan Shop at The Shops at La Cantera will close its doors on Friday, June 9, after four years at that location.

In the meantime, the AT&T Center Spurs Fan Shop will be open for in-person purchases. Online shopping is still available at spursfanshop.com. The Post-Up, a streetside Spurs shop, will be open throughout San Antonio and Austin all summer. Dates, times, and specific locations can be found through Spurs social media outlets.

Fans with existing pick-up orders will receive an email from the Spurs Fan Shop about alternate pick-up locations or shipping options, or they can email support@spursfanshop.com with questions about their orders.

