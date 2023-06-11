The Heat’s shooters need to show up to avoid the Gentleman’s Sweep

With the Nuggets up 3-1 in the NBA Finals after winning the last two games in Miami, we may be looking at a “Gentleman’s Sweep” with the series headed back to Denver for Game Five. It was just two games ago that Miami had stolen home court advantage with a win in Denver. Many were saying that Erik Spoelstra had solved the Nikola Jokic Puzzle: Let him score and cut off all his passing lanes. In Miami’s win in Game Two, Joker scored 41 but had only 4 assists. Heading back to Miami, people were even saying that the Zombie Heat now controlled the series.

Uh, no. The narrative after Game Two was just a bit too glib and put too much stock in a small sample size — one game. And the Miami purported Joker-stopping theory ignored the fact that the Nuggets offense in Game Two was hyper-efficient. The Nuggets shot 52% from the floor and scored 108 points on just 75 shots. Compare that to Denver’s Game Four win — the Nuggets shot 49% and needed four more shots (79) to score the same number of points that they did in Game Two’s loss — 108. The outcome drives the narrative, as everyone complimented the Nuggets’ offense Friday night even though it was less effective than in their loss.

The difference in the two games was at the other end of the court. In their loss in Game Two, the Nuggets allowed the Heat to score 111 points on 78 shots. In Game Four, the Heat also took 78 shots but only scored 95: a 16-point difference. Three-point shooting can explain almost all of that difference, as the Heat went 17 for 35 from three in their win, but only 8 for 25 in their Game Four loss.

From this ex-coach’s viewpoint, the difference in the two games was Denver’s defense. And the difference was execution, not effort — unless we are talking about mental effort. Numerous mental breakdowns, primarily switching when there was no reason to do so, led to wide-open shots for Miami’s shooters in Game Two. Friday night, even the Heat’s made threes were well contested. A team like Miami relies on ball and player movement to get open shots because other than Playoff Jimmy Butler, the Heat players have trouble creating their own shot. As such, when the Nuggets locked down mentally on defense, the Heat offense struggled.

This problem was most apparent with Miami’s starting guards. Gabe Vincent has two excellent shooting games to start the series, scoring 19 and 23 points, shooting a combined 9 for 16 from three. But in Games Three and Four, he and fellow guard Max Strus combined for only 12 points in the two games. Put another way, they each averaged 3 points per game. Strus was especially cold, making no shots in Game Four and only one in Game Three. If they don’t play better, and soon, a Gentleman’s Sweep is the most likely result of Game Five.

Other thoughts: