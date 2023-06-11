Spurs Tre Jones focusing on healing in Uvalde

Spurs point guard Tre Jones is donating $25,000 to The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas. Jones was recently chosen as a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award.

“There really wasn’t a lot of thought. I have a family back home and a fiance and a young daughter and, obviously, a year ago the tragedy happened here in Uvalde. It stuck with us and it hit even harder for us because we have a young one who is only a few years out of school, and we bring her to day care all the time.”

Jones toured the future site for the Children’s Bereavement Center last Tuesday in Uvalde, just an hour-and-a-half west of San Antonio. Uvalde was the site of Robb Elementary School that suffered tragedy on May 24, 2022.

“You just try to put yourself in these parents’ shoes as much as possible and think about what they are going through and what they are feeling. I did know I would be a finalist and would be able to award the money, and it was very easy to pick somewhere like this.”

The bereavement center is expected to open later this month and will offer grief support services, counseling, camps and support groups for children and adults in the Uvalde community.

Tre also met with Uvalde children participating in a four-day basketball camp. Ever since the Robb Elementary shootings, the Spurs have been involved with community healing, even hosting their annual inter-squad game in Uvalde.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.