Kyle Lowry compares Jokic and Murray to Duncan and Parker

Before Game 4 of the NBA Finals, in which the Denver Nuggets put their series-dominating stamp on these finals, Michael Pina of the Ringer penned a great article chronicling two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s pick-and-roll exploits all the back to their first iteration in 2016.

In the processing of essentially coronating this modern duo for their stellar playoff success in this tried-and-true offense set, Pina threw in this little gem later in the article that will perk up Spurs fans’ ears:

Last week, Kyle Lowry, a 17-year veteran, was asked if he’s ever seen chemistry like what Murray and Jokic have. “I’m pretty old in this game right now,” he said. “I played Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Honestly, that’s a great combination that I got the opportunity to play against. Jamal and Jokic, they’re deadly because they both can score, pass the ball. They’re big targets, and they have a great feel for each other.”

The pick-and-roll maestros that come to mind over the last generation:

John Stockon and Karl Malone (Utah Jazz) - Fundamentals Edition

Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire (Phoenix Suns) - Prolific Production Edition

the San Antonio Spurs’ Duncan and Parker - as confirmed on this recent list - if we’re being honest, Duncan and anybody! - Champions Edition

Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp (Seattle Sonics) - Aerial Assault Edition

Pounders, what do you think: Is Kyle Lowry’s comparison of the Nuggets star duo to Duncan and Parker fair? Who is in your respective pantheons of pick and roll greatness?