Kyle Lowry compares Jokic and Murray to Duncan and Parker

A guy who’s nearly seen it all, sees parallels between the Timmy/Tony pairing and Denver’s Terrific a Twosome.

By GaryQuanfromSanJose
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs
It’s always encouraging to still see shout-outs from the current generation of players to San Antonio’s all-time greats
Before Game 4 of the NBA Finals, in which the Denver Nuggets put their series-dominating stamp on these finals, Michael Pina of the Ringer penned a great article chronicling two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s pick-and-roll exploits all the back to their first iteration in 2016.

In the processing of essentially coronating this modern duo for their stellar playoff success in this tried-and-true offense set, Pina threw in this little gem later in the article that will perk up Spurs fans’ ears:

The pick-and-roll maestros that come to mind over the last generation:

  • John Stockon and Karl Malone (Utah Jazz) - Fundamentals Edition
  • Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire (Phoenix Suns) - Prolific Production Edition
  • the San Antonio Spurs’ Duncan and Parker - as confirmed on this recent list - if we’re being honest, Duncan and anybody! - Champions Edition
  • Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp (Seattle Sonics) - Aerial Assault Edition

Pounders, what do you think: Is Kyle Lowry’s comparison of the Nuggets star duo to Duncan and Parker fair? Who is in your respective pantheons of pick and roll greatness?

