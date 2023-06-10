Kyle Lowry compares Jokic and Murray to Duncan and Parker

Before Game 4 of the NBA Finals, in which the Denver Nuggets put their series-dominating stamp on these finals, Michael Pina of the Ringer penned a great article chronicling two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s pick-and-roll exploits all the back to their first iteration in 2016.
In the processing of essentially coronating this modern duo for their stellar playoff success in this tried-and-true offense set, Pina threw in this little gem later in the article that will perk up Spurs fans’ ears:
The pick-and-roll maestros that come to mind over the last generation:
- John Stockon and Karl Malone (Utah Jazz) - Fundamentals Edition
- Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire (Phoenix Suns) - Prolific Production Edition
- the San Antonio Spurs’ Duncan and Parker - as confirmed on this recent list - if we’re being honest, Duncan and anybody! - Champions Edition
- Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp (Seattle Sonics) - Aerial Assault Edition
Pounders, what do you think: Is Kyle Lowry’s comparison of the Nuggets star duo to Duncan and Parker fair? Who is in your respective pantheons of pick and roll greatness?
