Wembanyama stymied in Game 1 of the French league finals

AS Monaco got off to a fast start and never let up in their humbling victory over Mets 92 in Game 1 of the LNB Pro A Finals. Wembanyama and company could never establish any semblance of an offense or a presence on defense which led to the team getting completely outclassed.

Monaco, led by former Phoenix Sun, Mike James, along with a supporting cast of several former NBA players definitely showed why they are the number one seed in the LNB Pro A playoffs. Monaco led by 31 at the half and won by a final score 87-64.

Not many highlights for Victor (the game got out of hand pretty quickly and he didn’t get many minutes) but here are a couple:

Wemby picks up a block on former Spur, Donatas Motiejūnas, early in the 1st quarter:

Wemby block to open the game



Watch Game 1 of Metropolitans 92's LNB Finals matchup against AS Monaco, LIVE on the NBA App!



➡️ https://t.co/bY75YV5vk4 pic.twitter.com/zdG4FcmyQk — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2023

A tough off-balance bank shot by Wemby:

Wemby banks in the jumper!



Wemby ended with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 assists.

Game 2 of the LNB Pro A Finals will be Monday at 1:30 PM CST on the NBA app.