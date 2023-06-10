 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wembanyama stymied in Game 1 of the French league finals

AS Monaco trounced Metropolitans 92, spoiling Wemby’s LNB Pro A Finals debut.

By Alex_Fesl
TOPSHOT-BASKET-FRA-ELITE-ASVEL-METROPOLITANS 92 Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

AS Monaco got off to a fast start and never let up in their humbling victory over Mets 92 in Game 1 of the LNB Pro A Finals. Wembanyama and company could never establish any semblance of an offense or a presence on defense which led to the team getting completely outclassed.

Monaco, led by former Phoenix Sun, Mike James, along with a supporting cast of several former NBA players definitely showed why they are the number one seed in the LNB Pro A playoffs. Monaco led by 31 at the half and won by a final score 87-64.

Not many highlights for Victor (the game got out of hand pretty quickly and he didn’t get many minutes) but here are a couple:

Wemby picks up a block on former Spur, Donatas Motiejūnas, early in the 1st quarter:

A tough off-balance bank shot by Wemby:

Wemby ended with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 assists.

Game 2 of the LNB Pro A Finals will be Monday at 1:30 PM CST on the NBA app.

