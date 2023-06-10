Carlos Boozer reminisces on Tim Duncan trash talk

Carlos Boozer spent thirteen years in the NBA. He started with the Cleveland Cavaliers before moving onto stints with the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers. During two of his season in Salt lake City, Booker made the All-Star team.

He recently sat down with Dan Le Batard on his radio show. The interview is just under 15 minutes and although Tim Duncan was neither the main topic of discussion or even a substantial cut of the time, Timmy’s name is enough of a basketball celebrity to make the title of the episode.

Carlos Boozer Tells Stories From the ‘Honest’ Trash Talk of Tim Duncan | The Dan LeBatard Show

It’s a good interview especially if you like hearing about Kevin Garnett as well. Boozer is an interesting player, and of course it’s always great to hear how cool Tim Duncan was from the perspective of his opponents.

