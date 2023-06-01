We now have a potential date for Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs debut

With the Spurs invited to participate in the California Summer League Classic, we now have a potential Spurs debut date for likely top overall pick Victor Wembanyama. July 3 is the day to mark on your calendars, when the Spurs will face off against the Charlotte Hornets, who will pick second overall in the NBA Draft, in Sacramento.

There is some skepticism regarding whether or not Wemby will actually participate in the Summer League due to his participation in the French League playoffs, not to mention the (so far unfounded) questions about his long-term durability, but as much as they may want to, the Spurs might not be able to keep him away if he wants to participate. His profile is so high, and he needs to start building up his body to an NBA level. It’s also possible he participates in Sacramento or Las Vegas (which begins July 7) but not both.

Other familiar faces who could join him in the Summer League include any of their three rookies from last season, with Blake Wesley being more likely to need the experience than Malaki Branham or Jeremy Sochan (although it certainly wouldn’t hurt for them to participate), their two-way players in Julian Champagine and Dominic Barlow, any other draft picks they pick up this year, and maybe even someone like Charles Bassey, who has a decent amount of NBA experience at this point but missed some precious development time late in the season with an injury.

Other participants in Sacramento include the Kings, Warriors, Heat and Lakers, whom the Spurs will play on July 5.