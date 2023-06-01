Spurs will participate in California Classic Summer League

Per a Spurs Press release:

The Sacramento Kings announced that Golden 1 Center will host the fifth annual California Classic Summer League, presented by Ticketmaster, for players and teams preparing for NBA action. The San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets, who hold the No. 1 and No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft respectively, will join the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat for an expanded Classic. Beginning July 3, the six teams will play a total of six games featuring rookies selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, sophomores and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

“We are thrilled to welcome the California Classic back to Golden 1 Center with two new teams joining the exciting lineup,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “This event is the perfect kick-off to the NBA Summer League, giving fans the opportunity to watch the next generation of basketball talent and enjoy a world-class entertainment experience.”

This summer basketball celebration – Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5 – will feature a triple-header matchup each day with all six teams participating. Similar to other Summer League matches, modified game play rules will be in place, including 10-minute quarters. In addition, the two days will include exciting family friendly entertainment.

General public will be able to purchase passes on Monday, June 5 at Kings.com/CAClassic.

