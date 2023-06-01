Scouting Wemby’s performance in the French playoffs

Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 are storming their way through the LNB Pro A playoffs with another win over Asvel, going up 2-0 in the best of five series. The Spurs potential first pick of the NBA Draft has averaged 19.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.4 blocks on 47/28/83 shooting splits.

On top of his strong counting stats, Wemby has been a difference maker on the defensive end. His length and shot blocking presence has given opposing players fits. He’s looked like a leader playing vocally and with poise. That doesn’t mean there opportunities for improvement. The Frenchman has struggled to shoot from deep, and has made some mistakes when pressured offensively. As many have suggested, his frame has allowed bigger players to push him around.

With that in mind, the Spurs may look to bolster their big man rotation around Wembanyama so he doesn’t have to handle the entire physical load. That could be addressed in free agency for the draft, but fans shouldn’t overlook the bigs already on the roster. Gregg Popovich has sang the praises of Zach Collins, who looked like a starting caliber big man last season. San Antonio just signed Charles Bassey to a 4-year, $10 million deal last season, and will have the veteran Khem Birch on an expiring contract in the 2023-24 season. Will these big bodies play a role next season?

On the latest episode of the Four Down podcast, J.R. Wilco and I discuss Wemby’s French playoff performance, the Spurs big man rotation, potential second round picks as well as the NBA Finals. Fans of the Silver and Black have plenty of hoops to watch to hold them over until the NBA Draft, and Summer League.