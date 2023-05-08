Jeremy Sochan Selected to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

The NBA has announced its All-Rookie first and second teams, and San Antonio Spurs first-year swingman, Jeremy Sochan, was selected to the second team. Sochan averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and shot 45.3% from the field in 56 games. He joins fellow rookies Jalen Duren, Tari Eason, Jaden Ivey and Jabari Smith Jr. on the second team.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team:



▪️ Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

▪️ Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

▪️ Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

▪️ Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

▪️ Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/enD26sOsMD — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

Sochan is the first Spurs player to be selected to an All-Rookie team since Kawhi Leonard made the first team in 2012. Other notable Spurs to be selected are Manu Ginobili (2003), Tony Parker (2002), Tim Duncan (1998), David Robinson and Sean Elliott (1990). Sochan was also a participant in the NBA’s Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend.

The 19-year-old from Baylor was the 9th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and a bright spot for the Spurs all season. His defense, passing and explosive dunks brought excitement to an otherwise disappointing season. He notched a 30-point game against the Phoenix Suns in January, making him the youngest player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Sochan received 66 second team votes, and 0 first place votes, giving him the 9th most “voting points” of all rookies. The first team was headlines by Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, and included Jalen Williams, Walker Kessler, Keegan Murray and Bennedict Mathurin.

Another Spurs rookie, Malaki Branham, also received three second-team votes. Picked 20th overall, he had midseason breakout after a slow start and finished the season averaging 10.2 points and 1.9 assists. The Spurs’ third rookie and 25th overall pick, Blake Wesley, did not receive any votes after missing half the season with a torn MCL.