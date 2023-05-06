Joel Embiid’s emotional MVP acceptance speech underlined the inclusive nature of Philadelphia’s journey

Okay, I’ll admit it, I cried during Joel Embiid’s MVP speech.

It’s been a long road for the Cameroonian baller. Originally discovered by Luc Mbah a Moute, Embiid moved to the states attending prep schools until heading to Kansas to play with the Jayhawks.

Drafted third overall in 2014, Embiid has become the cornerstone of the Philadelphia 76ers and the shining remnant of “The Process.”

As a dad, I get emotional when other dads are emotional about their kids. so Embiid’s impassioned speech magnified by his son joining him tugged on my heartstrings.

Joel Embiid, the Kia NBA MVP and recipient of the Michael Jordan Trophy, is joined in celebration by his son!#KiaMVP pic.twitter.com/XyRWifVhwD — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2023

The 76ers did not win the game, but they have one more home game and a chance to tie up the series before heading back to Boston.

