What Joel Embiid and James Harden have in common with George Gervin and Johnny Moore

On the day of Joel Embiid’s MVP trophy presentation in front of what is sure to be a capacity crowd, he will be recognized for all his accomplishments this year. In addition to being the NBA’s most valuable player, he also ended the regular season with the highest scoring average in the league.

He and the 76ers will be looking to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics as they play Game 3 on their home court.

James Harden, whose 10.7 assists per game was the league’s high, is also looking for his first NBA Championship.

So, what is the tie to the San Antonio Spurs?

Embiid leading the league in scoring paired with Harden’s league leading assists is the first time both of those honors have belonged to members of the same team since the 1981-82 San Antonio Spurs sported the NBA’s scoring champion and assist leader.

That was the dynamic duo of George Gervin and Johnny Moore.

In 1982, Gervin averaged 32.3 points per game while Moore dished out 9.6 dimes per game.

Embiid averaged a career best 33.1 points per game this season, which coincidentally matches Gervin’s 1980 career best season.

Gervin and Moore are two of the Silver & Black’s most celebrated players to have never won an NBA title.

Embiid, the current MVP and Harden, 2018’s MVP, are still in search of their holy grail.

Will they take the series and knock out last year’s vanquished Finals opponent?

