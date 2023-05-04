May the 4th be with you

A long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the San Antonio Spurs decided to add a Star Wars theme Night to their annual list of promotions and events.

An old Jedi and his daughter began attending these games as it combined their favorite team and their favorite intergalactic warfare movie series.

After moving back to San Antonio in 2014 (talk about timing), I remember the Spurs hosting a Star Wars Night in the 2014-15 season. I have no idea how I missed it, but I was heartbroken. Little did I know it wasn’t the last time the Spurs would have one of these.

Having started writing for PtR a few years ago, I am fortunate to have pieces from a few of these. Unfortunately, I can’t recall the years before that.

Here is a look back at a few of the past Star Wars Nights (that I remember):

In 2019, the Spurs stylized their logo with a Death Star plans inspired background. Definitely my favorite of the shirts.

And of course, the intro-

Star Wars Night at the AT&T Center pic.twitter.com/fqGALl4KwZ — Jeph Duarte (@jeph_duarte) December 20, 2019

I’m pretty sure there was no in-person basketball in 2020, and therefore no Star Wars Night.

In 2021, it was the great return of the Daddy-Daughter Date Night. Their souvenir shirt featured a traditional Star Wars shot of C3PO and R2D2 with a Jedi version of the Spurs Coyote added to the image. But it wasn’t the shirt. I vividly remember walking up to the gate. Elizabeth was so excited. It was the first games we’d been to in a over a year, and we were starting to feel normal. The picture is fuzzy, but you can see the smile on that kid’s face. I’m sure mine was twice a big.

The AT&T Center had a great group welcoming in the fans. These costumes were legit (unlike my Chewbacca onesie Halloween-slash-pajama thing).

Here’s a look at the game kick off.

It’s Star Wars Night at the Spurs game.

Fiendish Jazz?

Sounds like a great name for an alternative band. pic.twitter.com/FPMIArn3fM — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) December 28, 2021

This past season, the Spurs featured Baby Yoda with their “The Force Is Strong With This One” theme.

It was another Daddy-Daughter Date Night and I ended up not taking pictures, not buying the shirt, and not filming pieces of it.

I don’t think I checked my phone very much at all.

My time with Elizabeth was more valuable.

My three passions are the San Antonio Spurs, Star Wars, and Foo Fighters. I own very few articles of clothing that don’t have one of this logos.

I have been blessed that my daughter has latched onto all three. We watch the Spurs (and go as often as possible, she’s even breaking down the playoffs in the background as I type this), we’ve seen the Star Wars films together (with age-appropriate limitations), and this summer, when I asked Elizabeth what she wanted to do for her 10th birthday, she said she wanted to skip having a birthday party and she wants to go see the Foo Fighters in Milwaukee.

I often tell people I’m crushing this daddy thing, but the truth is she’s really crushing the being-a-kid thing.

Check out my Facebook to see photos of her with Joan Jett last weekend.

Be sure and add your memories and photos in the comments below.

