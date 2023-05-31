The Spurs remember Uvalde

Last week on May 24, people gathered to support and remember the tragedy that befell on the town of Uvalde, which suffered a school shooting one year ago.

From the moment it began, an outpouring of support came from throughout Texas. The San Antonio Spurs were there and made special effort to offer assistance and opportunity to help the community grieve, gather, and smile again.

Last October, the Spurs annual intersqaud scrimmage took place in Uvalde.

The Spurs posted this.

At the first home game last season, Spurs Give sold Uvalde Strong Spurs t-shirts with proceeds going to the community.

Spurs Give does amazing work, you can see their Impact Report, which does not do justice to their efforts and effect.

Since the pandemic, covering these events is sometimes limited. I personally have enjoyed covering the outreach over the years, but feel exposure has been hampered since restrictions and health and safety protocols became the norm.

If you can, see what Spurs Give does and contribute if you have the means.

