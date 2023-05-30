Wembanyama and Mets 92 defeat ASVEL in Game 2 of the LNB Pro A Semifinals

Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 got off to a hot start against top rated ASVEL Basket but had to edge out a victory on a last second three-pointer to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the LNB Pro A Semifinals.

While not a statistically spectacular game, Wemby would showcase his all around talents throughout the game. Offensively, Wemby had several strong finishes at the hoop, overpowering the defenders. Something Spurs fans can look forward to next season.

Wemby also added one three-pointer, a tough off balance mid range jumper, and a nice touch pass off a pick and roll for an easy dunk from one of his teammates. On the defensive end, Wemby had 1 block and picked up a solid 10 rebounds en route to a double double.

Final stats for Wembanyama were 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, on 5-12 from the field.

Also to note, ASVEL was noticeably much more physical with Wemby compared to Game 1. Especially in the 4th quarter, ASVEL attacked directly at him driving to the paint and on pick and roll sets. This pressure would led to 5 turnovers overall for him. Always room for improvement for the young star, Wembanyama.

Game 3 of the LNB Pro A Semifinals will be Friday, June 2nd at 1:30 CT on the NBA app. With a win, Metropolitans 92 will advance to the finals of the LNB Pro A playoffs.