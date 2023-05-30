NBA Finals are set

For a minute it looked like the Boston Celtics were going to go down in NBA history as the first team to comeback from a 3-0 hole. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Instead, Erik Spoelstra will make his sixth trip to the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler will make his second trip to the Finals with the Heat.

This is only the second time an 8th seed has made it through the Eastern Conference to the Finals. The last was the 1998-99 New York Knicks. Spurs fans know how that shook out.

The Denver Nuggets have had some extended time off since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers, but don’t let the exasperated look of Jokic trip you up, he’s ready.

The NBA Finals kick off Thursday night.

Are you excited? Do you care?

If you’re watching, for who will you be rooting?

Poll Who are you rooting for in the NBA Finals? Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat vote view results 75% Denver Nuggets (34 votes)

24% Miami Heat (11 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.