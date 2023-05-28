Wembanyama’s defense leads Mets 92 to second round win

Future Spur Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 got off to a strong start in the LNB Pro A Semi-Finals in defeating top rated ASVEL in Game 1.

Wembanyama showcased his all-around offensive skills in this game, such as a drive to the hoop with a runner off the glass, running the fast break for an easy dunk, and a fadeaway mid-range jumper. The Mets were able to utilize his offense in the high post and pick-and-roll, allowing his teammates better looks driving to the hoop and iso opportunities. In turn, this allowed him to show off his jumpers from the mid-range and three-pointers in the second half.

Defensively, Wemby’s presence was very noticeable throughout the game. In addition to grabbing over 10 rebounds, he would also pick up a couple steals and blocks, with his dominance leading to ASVEL to settle for many contested threes and bad looks rather than drive to the hoop.

His final stats for were 19 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assist, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

Game 2 of the LNB Pro A Semi-Finals is Tuesday May 30 at 1:30 p.m. CT. Games can be streamed for free on the official NBA app.