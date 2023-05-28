Spurs Coyote Camp is coming

Click HERE to view 10 Spurs sports camps for kids. All camps take place during the summer.

There are all-girl camps, all-boy camps, overnight camps, skills camps, and the ever popular Coyote Camp taking place during June and July, exactly the time when your kids are sitting around looking for something fun to do.

Spurs camps keep kids physically fit, lowers their screen time, avoids some of that excessive heat, and engages young people in athletics, friendly-competition, and coordination.

Registration is open for all camps through the link. Just choose your preferred schedule and follow the directions. Join Coyote and other campers for an exciting opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game of basketball.

Partake in fun training and development.

Enjoy visits from players, coaches, and the Coyote.

Receive his or her very own Spurs Sports Academy reversible jersey and a certificate of completion.

Take a professional photo with a championship trophy.

And MORE!

Here’s the perfect chance for your player to develop their offense and defense skills under the guidance of dedicated, world-class coaches! Even the best players in the world start somewhere.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.