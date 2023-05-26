Spurs add Kimberly Lewis as new strategic partner

Just days after the Spurs added Atlanta-based Paul Viera as strategic partner and a member of their board of managers, they announce the addition of a San Antonio-based partner.

Per a Spurs Organization press release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Kimberly Lewis, founder of investment management company KSL Resources, LLC, joined the Spurs investor group as a strategic partner. The transaction has closed and been approved by the NBA Board of Governors.

The announcement included a welcome from Peter J. Holt.

“We are excited to welcome one of San Antonio’s own to the Spurs investor group,” said Peter J. Holt, SS&E managing partner. “Kim Lewis’ business acumen and deep-rooted knowledge of our community brings immeasurable value to our organization. We look forward to learning from her as we strive to strengthen our organization and embark on our shared mission of enhancing community impact. Together, we are committed to making San Antonio an even better community where everyone can thrive.”

The native Texan currently sits on the board overseeing The DoSeum and S. A. Museum of Art and has a history of philanthropic endeavors within the city limits.

Lewis is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of KSL Resources, a diversified investment management company and family office in San Antonio. She is a Texas native and earned her bachelor’s in accounting from Texas A&M International University. She is active in philanthropy focusing on childhood education, responsible care for children and the arts.

Lewis responded to the announcement.

“As a long-time resident of San Antonio, I am continuously inspired by the generosity and resilience of our community,” Lewis said. “Through my years of giving back, I understand the transformational power of investing in our city and the Spurs have made a profound impact on our community. It is an honor to join the investor group of this exceptional organization. I am eager to contribute to their continued success and to help further advance San Antonio in meaningful ways.”

As the team continues to grow and change, the franchise is seeing fresh perspective coming in from all angles, giving the best chance for the evolution being made on all fronts.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.