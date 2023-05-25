If the Spurs don’t move up, they could Fred VanVleet

All was quiet and well in Spurs world this week, until the first significant offseason rumor hit social media. Rafael Barlowe of of NBA Big Board reported that the San Antonio Spurs are looking to trade into the first round to help sure up the point guard position.

New on NBA Big Board



The Hornets, Pacers, Spurs and other NBA teams are looking to make moves in the draft and on the trade market



More draft coverage:https://t.co/6yywg1DRJQ — Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 24, 2023

This set Spurs fans into a frenzy, firing up the trade machine in hopes to acquire a top-14 pick, and select a top point guard prospect like Amen Thompson, Anthony Black or Cason Wallace. Of course, they could always look to pick in the late first round and select players like Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Hood-Schifino or Brandin Podziemski.

If they can’t find a willing trade partner, they could always look to sign a point guard in free agency. If Fred VanVleet were to decline his player option with Toronto, he could become a top free agent target for San Antonio. His veteran presence, perimeter shooting and playmaking ability could help bridge the gap between the last edition of the Spurs and the Wembanyama era. He will be a hot commodity as one of the premiere players on the market, and could draw major offers elsewhere. If he doesn’t want to throw lobs to Wemby, the Spurs have plenty of prospects that they can develop internally like Blake Wesley, Tre Jones, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Dominick Barlow.

J.R. Wilco and I take the latest episode of the Four Down podcast to break down the potential avenues the Spurs can take this offseason. Listen with the player above (or on your favorite podcast player) to hear more on the latest rumors and storylines coming out of San Antonio this summer, as well as some thoughts on the Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs.