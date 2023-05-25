Register for a chance to win a trip to the NBA Draft

The ping-pong balls dropped and the basketball gods have granted the #1 pick to the San Antonio Spurs. For the third time in franchise history, the Spurs will get the cream of the crop. Judging how things went the previous two times, this Draft looks to be not too shabby.

If you have just crawled out from under a rock, there is a standout French player named Victor Wembanyama who is most likely going to be wearing Silver & Black next season.

All joking aside, this is a historic moment for any Spurs fan, and there is an opportunity for one lucky fan to win a trip to Brooklyn to experience the excitement in person.

From the Spurs Organization:

The Countdown to Draft Day Is On!

The 2023-24 NBA Draft is less than ONE MONTH AWAY. Mark your calendars for what is sure to be a historic night in NYC! Tune in with your Spurs Family on June 22nd at 7:00PM CT on ESPN to see who the Silver & Black will draft with the 1st, 33rd, and 44th picks.

And... and it gets better!

You and one friend can experience this highly anticipated event IN PERSON! Two (2) tickets to the NBA Draft, two (2) round-trip flights, and a two (2) night hotel stay in the Big Apple.

Don’t wait to enter, the Tix for Picks Sweepstakes presented by Ticketmaster ends on June 15th at 12:00PM CT.

Here’s the details:

Enter To Win Round Trip Tickets To The NBA Draft!

Spurs fans, we’re providing a lucky fan and their guest a live NBA Draft Experience at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Enter for your chance to win a trip to the 2023 NBA Draft. Winner will receive (2) Tickets to the Draft, (2) Round-trip Flights and (2) Hotel Stay.*

Submission period ends Thursday, June 15th, 12:00PM CST. Winner will be notified Thursday, June 15th at 5:00PM CST and must claim by 10PM CST or new winner will be selected.

2023 NBA Draft will be held Thursday, June 22nd.

*Ground transportation, F&B and remaining travel expenses not included.

Click HERE to enter.

Good luck, Pounders. Keep yours truly in mind for the “plus 1.”

