Victor Wembanyama Impresses in Metropolitans 92 Playoff Loss

Wembanyama’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 lost 80-83 in Game 2 of their quarterfinal match-up against Cholet Basket in the LNB Pro A league playoffs. With the series now tied, the Metropolitans 92 move to a final game 3 vs Cholet on Thursday.

Wembanyama and the Mets 92 got off to a slow start and trailed 44-32 at halftime. The Mets 92 would come surging back to tie the game up with just seconds left. Dominic Artis, a former UTEP standout, then hit a buzzer-beating three pointer for Cholet to force a do-or-die Game 3 this Thursday.

Wembanyama’s final stats were 23 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK, 1 STL, 7-16 FG%, 1-5 3P%, 8-10 FT, and 5 TO in 34 mins played. He added some impressive highlights throughout the game as well. Just in this short clip you get a glimpse of Wemby’s all-around game. Whether it’s a fade away three pointer, unblockable hook shot, leading a fast break, or driving to the lane, Spurs fans have a lot to look forward to. Wemby is definitely as good as advertised.