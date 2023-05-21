Check the Spurs Performance Center

The Spurs have broken ground on the new Victory Capital Performance Center.

The video embedded in this tweet shows the progress thus far as well as the construction of this hanging stairwell made with mass timber from Portland, Oregon. Mass timber is makes the structure more sustainable.

The building will feature a glass front making the space visible from the outer areas. The suspended staircase is considered to be quite the feature.

Construction of the hanging staircase featured in the front of the @VCMTweets PerformanceCenter is moving along!



This is the first Mass Timber element you’ll see before entering the facility- something that sets it apart from others like it! #ad pic.twitter.com/0KrrS5wPwV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 19, 2023

Next month they will bring in the new hardwood floors, so look for a follow up as the building continues to take shape.

