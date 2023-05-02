The Lakers vs. Warriors offers a rehashing of NBA champs

LeBron James and Steph Curry are two of the greatest basketball players of this generation. But for many Spurs fans, they are antiheroes. I mean, can you imagine Manu Ginobili doing a little dance every time he hit a three pointer? How about David Robinson changing teams every time he struggles to win a title?

For me, I am bored of the same guys making the Finals. Now, if it was the San Antonio Spurs I’d accept it, but any of the other 29 teams and I want to see some variety. Both the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies offered a window into that, but their losses underscore the disparity in experience and expertise when moving through the postseason.

Good news is that someone has to lose. And whoever wins will go on to face either of the Denver Nuggets or the Phoenix Suns, either of which offers a new title contender.

Will either own those guys be able to withstand the California powerhouses? We’ll know in a couple of weeks.

But for now, it’s the Lakers and the Warriors. The Warriors won four titles in the last eight years. Their first was against a hobbled Cavaliers (missing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love), their back-to-back titles were on the back of Kevin Durant, and their fourth finally gave Stephen Curry his first Finals MVP award.

The Lakers...well without LeBron the Lakers would probably be lottery bound as well. At least that's where they were when King James took over. He’s cobbled together a dynamic duo with Anthony Davis and when they are both healthy, any addition of hangers on can help them fill their stat sheet enough to make a deep run. With AD be healthy throughout? He’s taken some tumbles in the first round that reveal a path to the Finals is not guaranteed.

Are you like me, tired of the same old thing? Or are you looking forward to this match up that is sure to have much excitement, ferocious dunks, and some killer shooting displays?

Who are you rooting for in this round?

Poll Who are you rooting for in this round of the Western Conference Semifinals? Lakers

