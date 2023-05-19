Spurs fans can finally kiss the “Boring” label goodbye

While the number one pick in any draft brings a certain level of excitement to the winning fanbase, earning the first pick in the 2023 draft lottery could alter national perception of the San Antonio Spurs in a lasting way. Despite winning 5 NBA Championships between 1999 and 2014, and winning no less than 61% of regular season games during that same span, the Tim Duncan era Spurs were largely considered boring. A number of factors contributed to this perception, including market size, Pop’s open disdain for media and fame, and Duncan’s disinterest in being the center of attention.

With an international prospect who’s skill set is as tantalizing as any individual to enter the league in the last 20 years, the Silver and Black may finally be able to shed the ‘boring’ moniker and consistently be part of the larger conversation surrounding the NBA. The Victor Wembanyama era hasn’t even officially started yet, Pop still proudly displays his perhaps growing disdain for the media, and the front office continues to be one of the most tight lipped operations in all of professional sports. For all we know, Victor could very well share The Big Fundamental’s aversion to attention. The spotlight, however, is not going anywhere.

On the latest episode of Four Down, J.R. Wilco talks with Tim Sawtelle about the Spurs relationship with losing, refuses to count eggs before they hatch and reveals his one guaranteed prediction for the upcoming season. Enjoy!