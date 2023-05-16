It’s time for Lottery Balls: the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Tonight the series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers begins in Denver with the Lakers hoping to steal an early game against the Nuggets, who have been the most dominant team so far in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. But before the game begins, there will be an event just before the game that has a much more direct impact on Spurs fans, which is the announcement of the results of the 2023 draft lottery.

The lottery is carried out in secret just before the announcement, and if you want to know more about how it works, you can read about everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery. But by the time of the broadcast, all of the drawings have been done, and the results are placed in sealed envelopes that will be revealed in reverse order on the broadcast. The Spurs can’t pick worse than 7th, so the only drama in the first 7 picks will be to see in any of the teams ranked 7-14 moved up into the top 4.

The Spurs will be one of the top 7 picks, and the staff here at PTR has held a series of mock drafts and the articles are listed here. None of these are bad options, but you’ll want to keep your fingers crossed that we hear the Spurs called last, because that would mean they could draft the most unique talent to enter the league in a long time, and as close to a mythical basketball unicorn as has ever been seen in our lifetimes.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery

May 16, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN



