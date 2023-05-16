A Spurs fan perspective on the Western Conference Finals

The Denver Nuggets are one of the four ABA teams to join the NBA. They, along with the Brooklyn (née New Jersey) Nets, San Antonio Spurs, and Indiana Pacers made the transition in 1976.

The Nets and Nuggets played in the last ABA Finals in 1976, the Nets taking that title.

But since joining the NBA, the Nuggets have never made it to the Finals. Tonight they start their fifth Western Conference Finals series. In the previous four trips-

In 1978 under Larry Brown, they lost to the Seattle SuperSonics who eventually lost to the Washington Bullets in the Finals.

In 1985 under Doug Moe, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers who beat the Boston Celtics in the Finals.

Under George Karl in 2009, they lost once again to the Los Angeles Lakers who then beat the Orlando Magic in the Finals.

Most recently in the 2020 they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers who went on to beat the Miami Heat in the bubble.

Tonight the Nuggets and Lakers face off again, and this pandemic rematch should prove to be a barnburner. Two of the best centers of the modern-day will face off for the fourth installment of this Western Conference Finals grudge match.

It is an understatement to say the Denver Nuggets are due.

They have never won title, and tonight they take their first step to right that wrong. History is not on their side, but the two-time MVP and five-time All-Star Nikola Jokic has a fire in his eyes that says this year just might be different.

Who stands in his way? Four-time MVP, four-time NBA MVP, and four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, who continues to defy pundits and age as he displays enough in the tank to elevate a team from the play-in tournament into a true contender. As mentioned, in the three previous matchups, not only did there Lakers vanquish the Nuggets, they then won the whole enchilada.

James and the Lakers just knocked out the reining NBA champion Golden State Warriors in historic fashion and now turn their focus on Mile High.

Who are you rooting for?

Will Denver make their first trip to the Finals? Or will the Lakers make their 33rd trip in hope of securing their 18th title (and breaking a tie-breaker with the Boston Celtics)?

