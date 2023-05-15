PtR Daily Mock Draft: Spurs select Victor Wembanyama with the 1st pick

Welcome to Pounding the Rock’s countdown to the NBA Draft Lottery, which is just one day away! Each day, we have been running a Mock Draft in Tankathon‘s draft simulator and exploring what the Spurs could do in each of their possible landing spots. Yesterday San Antonio selected Scoot Henderson at two. Today, the Spurs finally get a chance to select first overall. Here is the mock draft:

Besides the excitement for San Antonio getting the first pick, this is a fun lottery result. Washington is a good place for Scoot Henderson to land, Orlando can grab another high level prospect to go with their exciting core, and Charlotte gets a top selection after taking a step back last season. Houston and Detroit fall out of the top four. With a new man in charge, could the Rockets look to move the 6th pick for a veteran? That would be a very interesting scenario.

Normally we would mock out the other players, but because the Spurs select first, there is only one pick, and one prospect that matter.

My pick: Victor Wembanyama, F/C, Metropolitans 92

The best draft prospect since LeBron James is something the league hasn’t seen before. Sure, we have bigs who can dribble, pass and shoot, but none of them look like Wembanyama. At 7-foot-5 with an 8-foot wingspan, he completely changes the way basketball is played while he’s on the floor. Want to pull up from the mid range while he’s the helper in drop coverage? Better have a high arcing shot because he can block it. Have a blow by move that can get around him? Better get to the cup quick and finish strong because he will chase it down.

His defensive presence alone would make him a top prospect. But on top of that, he can hit step back threes (and put-back dunk his own miss), hit a turnaround post fade, do a combo dribble move, finish and start the break. He is a game changer at the next level.

But he’s not a perfect prospect. His frame will be an issue. Stronger NBA players are going to be able to get underneath him and push him off of his spot. That frame will also be a reason for some to be concerned about injury risk. He also has not shot the ball well from deep this season in France, hitting just 30% of his threes. Wemby is still learning how to become the leader of a team. It’s not going to be smooth from the get-go, but the talent is there to become a superstar.

In San Antonio, he would become the best prospect to join the team since Tim Duncan. He would be the pillar they build this franchise around, instantly changing the direction of the team for years to come. Drafting Wembanyama would make the Spurs must watch basketball again. This is the no brainer selection at number one.

Notable 1st overall picks: Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, Zion Williamson, LeBron James, Tim Duncan

What do you think, Pounders? Who would you like to see the Spurs take first?

Remember you can watch the Lottery on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 PM CT on ESPN.

Previous Picks

7th: Taylor Hendricks

6th: Jarace Walker

5th: Amen Thompson

4th: Amen Thompson

3rd: Brandon Miller

2nd: Scoot Henderson