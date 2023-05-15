What the Spurs could do with pick number two

Now that the Conference Finals matchups are solidified and excitement around the NBA Playoffs continues to escalate, fans of teams engaged in the Trauma for Wembanyama Sweepstakes are also nearing peak levels. The NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday, and the destination of the next generational talent will be determined. But Victor Wembanyama will have 59 draft mates, and the teams who do not win the right to select him will have the opportunity to add talent to compete against him in the years to come.

The debate over who goes second is currently raging, as Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen and Ausar Thompson have made their cases and eagerly await their chance to play in the NBA. While there appears to be a steep drop off in talent after the 5th pick, it’s helpful to remember that we’re attempting to predict the futures of 18, 19 and 20 year old men.

To that end, I figured it’d be fun to get back into the podcasting game. If you care to have a listen, you can do so below (while the apps that be take their sweet old time listing the latest offering.)

I was curious what Jacob Douglas and Tim Sawtelle thought about the #2 pick, and what the San Antonio Spurs should do if the ping pong balls don’t fall right, and the team comes up one pick short of the top spot. Does anyone stand out as the next best fit in San Antonio? We also discuss whether the Warriors dynasty has finally ended, and which are the top five nicknames among players who will play in the NBA next season. All that and more, on the first episode of the Four Down podcast.