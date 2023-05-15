It’s been two years since Tim Duncan joined the Naismith Hall of Fame

Two years ago today, Tim Duncan joined George Gervin and David Robinson as prominent members of the San Antonio Spurs to join the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Duncan spent his entire NBA career — 19 seasons — with the Silver & Black racking up a bevy of accolades including 1998 Rookie of the Year, two MVPs, five NBA Championships, three Finals MVPs, All-Star co-MVP in 2000, fifteen All-Star appearances, and 2015’s NBA Teammate of the Year (just to name a few).

Here’s his enshrinement speech for the 2021 induction.

Last year Manu Ginobili joined the HoF and this summer Tony Parker will round out the Big 3 inductions along with Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon, and Pau Gasol who spent some twilight years in San Antonio.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

We’re about due for another generational talent, don’t you think?

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.